Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport are starting to take off but still remain down more than two-thirds from a year earlier as the travel industry slowly recovers amid the pandemic.
The 26,696 passengers on flights in July was the most since March and more than double the 10,460 passengers that boarded during June. The average flight last month was just short of two-thirds full at 65.4%. Airport officials estimate about 35,000 passengers will board outgoing flights this month, the most since February but still down 55% from August 2019.
“It is an improvement, which was in line with or maybe a little better than expected,” said Greg Phillips, aviation director for the city of Colorado Springs, which owns the airport.
“However, we are approaching the end of summer — June through August are typically our busiest months — so we are nervous about what will happen as we move into September and October, when leisure travel drops and business travel increases. We will be watching it closely.”
The four airlines serving Colorado Springs — American, Delta, Frontier and United — are slowly adding back flights that were cut after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed air travel to a trickle, Phillips said. While nonstop flights to Dallas on American, Chicago, to Denver and Houston on United and to Salt Lake City on Delta have resumed, nonstop flights to Atlanta on Delta, to Los Angeles on United, and to Orlando, Fla., on Frontier and Phoenix on American have yet to be restored. Frontier’s Orlando flight resumes in November.
This year, 202,692 passengers have boarded outgoing flights, down 56.4% from last year. Airport officials are forecasting this year’s total will drop 57.1% from last year’s total to about 361,000, which would be the airport’s lowest annual total since 210,305 passengers boarded outgoing flights in 1982. The airport’s worst-case scenario forecasts the annual total at about 260,000, a 69.1% drop from 2019.
“I’m optimistic, so I believe our numbers will recover by late 2021 or early 2022, but less-optimistic forecasters believe a full recovery won’t happen until 2024,” Phillips said.
“To make sure that we weather the storm no matter what, we are planning and budgeting cautiously and conservatively, assuming the recovery won’t come until 2024. Fortunately, the cuts we made to our budget in March and the CARES Act (federal coronavirus relief legislation) funding we received means additional cuts aren’t needed.”
Airport officials anticipate a $3.9 million deficit by the end of this year after cutting $2.7 million in expanses, mostly from delaying capital improvements and equipment purchases.
The airport also receives lease and other income from its Peak Innovation Park, which totaled $600,000 last year and is expected to grow with additional development by Amazon, Aerospace and other tenants.
Passenger numbers at Denver International Airport, the nation’s fifth-busiest airport last year, are recovering a bit more quickly — the number of inbound and outbound passengers in June was down 72.6% from a year earlier to 4.64 million. Similar numbers for Colorado Springs were down 86.6%. Passenger totals for the first half of the year were down 51.3% at DIA and 53.2% at the local airport.