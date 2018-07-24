Passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport continued surging in June, fueled by big gains from Frontier and American airlines.
Outbound passengers last month totaled 81,529, up 28 percent from June 2017, with Frontier's passenger numbers up 87.3 percent to 29,778 and American up 47.2 percent to 21,170. Passenger numbers for the first half of the year were up 25 percent from the same period a year ago to 422,801 with traffic at Frontier and American up to 88.8 percent and 40.7 percent, respectively. Traffic and Delta and United was down during the same period.