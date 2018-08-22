Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport continued increasing in July, according to the airport's latest traffic report.
The 86,800 passengers who boarded outgoing flights last month was up 14 percent from July 2017 with all four airlines posting gains. Expansions by Frontier and American airlines generated most of the increase. The percentage of seats sold also increased to 89 percent from 85.7 percent a year earlier.
Passenger traffic in the first seven months of the year rose 23 percent from the same period last year — to 509,601 — with gains from Frontier and American more than offsetting declines by Delta and United and the departures of Alaska Airlines and Allegiant Air.