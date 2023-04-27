The Colorado Springs Airport continued to feel the effects of Frontier Airlines’ withdrawal, but airport officials aren’t worried.

The number of passengers boarding planes out of the airport, known as enplanements, fell 5.3% in March compared with the same month last year, airport traffic data showed.

Frontier Airlines, which stopped service at Colorado Springs in November, caused a decline in enplanements for three of the past five months, airport officials said.

Meanwhile, other airlines at the Colorado Springs Airport did not increase their seat offerings, which is typical in winter months, said Joe Nevill, the airport’s air service development manager. So if there are fewer seats offered, Nevill said, passengers cannot fill them.

A year-over-year deficit in traffic, due to fewer available seats, could continue to linger through May, Nevill said.

But seats and enplanements are anticipated to take off in June, he added.

“We are expecting a busy summer and we’ve got a lot of new exciting air service,” Nevill said.

Colorado Springs will add three nonstop routes in June, including the arrival of Sun Country Airlines providing seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul. Avelo Airlines also will arrive in Colorado Springs in May, offering a route to Los Angeles via the Hollywood-Burbank Airport. And in July, Southwest Airlines will add two nonstop flights including a new route to Long Beach, Calif.

The new offerings will increase available seats out of the Colorado Springs Airport and are predicted to grow summer traffic, Nevill said. He added that seats will likely increase 8% in June from the same month the year before, 7% in July and 13% in August, according to airline ticket-selling schedules.

“We expect some of that (growth) to carry into the fall,” Nevill said.