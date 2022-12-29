While the bulk of Southwest Airlines' scheduled flights Thursday at Colorado Springs Airport were again canceled, signs of normalcy began to appear after nearly a week of countless travel disruptions locally and across the U.S.
Gone were the endless lines at Southwest's ticket kiosks. Also missing were the piles of luggage that were common just two days earlier.
Even better, Southwest said it expects to return to normal operations Friday. Dana Schield, Colorado Springs Airport spokeswoman, expressed confidence in the airline and said the airport expects no Southwest cancellations.
“I have seen they’ve come close to what they call their normal operations. From our perspective, Southwest traffic appears to be returning to what we’re used to seeing,” Schield said.
Airline executives told employees that crew scheduling this week — a major cause of the meltdown going back to Dec. 21 when winter storms hit many parts of the country — has been fixed.
Fewer stranded travelers were seen wandering Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday compared to earlier this week. As for Christian Borchardt and his family, they’re feeling ready to put their extended holiday vacation behind them.
Visiting their family in Colorado Springs for the holiday, the Borchardts flew into Denver from Milwaukee last Friday. After experiencing a three-hour delay in taking off, the family waited to get off their plane for over an hour due to Southwest staffing shortages.
Baggage claim was an entirely different beast. Borchardt said their luggage was located on a variety of carousels and took more than three hours to find.
Because of the stress experienced on their flight into Colorado, the family opted to rent a car for the nearly 1,100-mile drive home rather than take their returning flight scheduled for Saturday due to the possibility of snow this weekend.
Unable to get in touch with the airline by phone hotline and website, they decided to stop by the airport in hopes of speaking with a Southwest representative in person about a refund.
“We tried to get on a flight for tomorrow (Friday) but couldn’t get on. We’re so over Southwest, and with the possibility of snow this weekend, we don’t want to risk another cancellation,” Borchardt said.
Southwest canceled 21 flights, incoming and outgoing, Thursday in Colorado Springs while cancellations nationwide hit around 2,363 for the day as the airline cut about 58% of its flights, according to FlightAware.
On the plus side, rental cars were available for those in need, according to a service representative stationed at the airport.
Problems in Denver started Wednesday, Dec. 21, when temperatures dropped as much as 30 degrees in a short period of time and continued to dip into sub-zero temperatures Thursday, Dec. 22. The extreme deep freeze, coupled system-wide rescheduling failures, led to millions of stranded passengers across the country, some of whom never got to their holiday destinations.
Southwest has set up a page on its website with resources to help stranded travelers, or those who were stranded between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2. Southwest said it will consider reimbursing "reasonable" expenses for hotel rooms, alternate transportation and hotels incurred within the date’s states above.
The Associated Press and The Denver Gazette's Carol McKinley contributed to this report.