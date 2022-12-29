The U.S. Coast Guard has spent hours searching for a helicopter pilot and three oil workers who crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe said the search was suspended Thursday evening after eight hours, calling it “a difficult decision.” Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said the helicopter crashed about 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Only debris has been found so far. Lacy Scarborough said her 36-year-old husband David is one of the missing workers. She told the Sun Herald newspaper that they're expecting a baby. A spokesperson for the oil company was not immediately available for comment.