After a storm dropped powder across the state, Colorado Springs Airport was not spared.

As many as six flights were delayed, some over an hour, and there were a handful of cancellations, according to Colorado Springs Airport's flight status page.

Much of the backup precipitated from flights connecting at Denver International Airport.

Overall, the airport was not heavily impacted given how much snow affected other parts of the city, Dana Schield, senior public communications specialist for the airport, said.

Snow-packed roads led to school cancellations and other cancellations and delays at business, medical centers and government buildings.

"It’s a testament to our amazing snow team and how hard they work to keep the airfield safe and clear," Schield said.