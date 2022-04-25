AIRPORT PARKING (copy)

Colorado Springs Airport Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Airport officials plan to resume valet parking services Sunday. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette

The Colorado Springs Airport will resume valet parking service Sunday, more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the airport to shut down the service.

The service, provided by airport parking contractor Reef Parking, will cost $19 a day for uncovered parking and $22 for covered space and will be available daily from 4:30 a.m. until the last arriving fight. For more information on airport parking services go to coloradosprings.gov/flycos/airport-parking.

“Due to an increase in travel demand and reduced COVID restrictions that have impacted staffing availability, we are now operationally able to reinstate valet parking services to accommodate travelers," said Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs director of aviation.

