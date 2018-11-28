Cutbacks by Frontier Airlines triggered the biggest drop in passenger traffic last month at the Colorado Springs Airport in 4½ years, though the numbers were still the second best for October since 2012.
Passengers boarding outgoing flights in October declined 21.6 percent from October 2017 to 67,618, the airport reported Wednesday, the biggest monthly decline since February 2014. Traffic on Frontier, which suspended eight seasonal flights in August and September, fell 59.2 percent to 12,653, but passengers on American and Delta also were down from a year earlier. United traffic was up nearly 17 percent.
“We have had such strong growth since 2015 (43.1 percent), we knew that traffic would level off unless we continued to add flights,” said Greg Phillips, city aviation director. “I wish the news was all good news right now, but even with the short-term drop in enplanements, it’s still a pretty good story here.”
Passenger numbers for the first 10 months of the year are still up nearly 5.6 percent from the same year-earlier period to 732,335. Phillips said the airport now forecasts traffic for 2018 will total 897,000, up nearly 7 percent from last year. Forecasts for 2019 anticipate passengers will drop by about 10 percent, he said, since Frontier is restoring only four of eight flights it suspended.
Although Frontier has reduced some of its service to the Springs, SkyWest Airlines is adding another daily nonstop flight on a seasonal basis in late May to Salt Lake City under the Delta Connection name. The St. George, Utah-based commuter carrier already operates two daily nonstop flights to the Delta Air Lines hub.
Phillips said Colorado Springs ranks at the top of 21 small and mid-size airports in seven Rocky Mountain states for the percentage of seats sold, a key measure for airlines, during the second quarter at 86 percent. The Springs also had the second-lowest average one-way fare of the 21 airports at $188, he said.