More than 190,000 passengers traveled through the Colorado Springs Airport last month, marking an increase in traffic, officials announced in a release Wednesday.
The airport saw 191,698 people travel through the terminal in June. There were 95,713 passengers who boarded a plane out of Colorado Springs. All five carriers at Colorado Springs saw an average load factor of 81.7%, or percentage of occupied seats. The number is a 3.9% increase from June 2021.
Traffic and load factors have continued to rise into July, according to officials. On the Fourth of July holiday, the airport saw more than 16,000 travelers and higher load factors than previous years.
Travel is projected to remain at a steady level through Labor Day, officials said.