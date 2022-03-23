112421-news-airport 01.jpg (copy) (copy)

Travelers head for the escalators at the Colorado Springs Airport on Nov. 23. Passenger traffic at the airport jumped to a 14-year high for February with nearly 70,000 passengers boarding departing flights. Gazette file photo.

 Jerilee Bennett, The gazette

Passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport jumped last month to a 14-year high for February, typically a slow month for travel, with nearly 70,000 passengers boarding departing flights.

February's total was more than double the 28,118 passengers on outbound flights in February 2021 and was the most since 72,072 passengers boarded departing flights in February 2008. Much of the gain came from Southwest Airlines, which carried 47% of the outbound passengers in February nearly a year after launching 13 daily nonstop flights in March 2021 to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Passenger numbers for the first two months of the year totaled 136,588, up 158.9% from the same period in 2021 and the highest total for the first two months of the year since 2008.

