Passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport fell to a 37-year low of 363,845 in 2020, but the arrival of Southwest Airlines in March and expansion by other carriers is expected to double that total this year. Southwest will begin service to Colorado Springs on March 11 with 13 flights to Chicago’s Midway International Airport, Love Field Airport in Dallas, Denver International Airport, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Stephen M. Keller, 2020