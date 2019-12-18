Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport rose in November for a third consecutive month amid a wave of expansions by the airport's four carriers that has included adding flights and using larger aircraft.
The number of passengers boarding outbound flights last month rose 13% from a year before to 71,460, with Delta, Frontier and United all carrying more passengers than November 2018 and American posting a 6.2% decline. Passenger traffic for the first 11 months of the year is down 3.8% from the same period last year to 769,197.
In the latest expansion, American began a daily flight Wednesday between Colorado Springs and Phoenix.