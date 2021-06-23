Passengers flocked to the Colorado Springs Airport in May, attracted by new service and ready to travel as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease, sending traffic levels to the highest level in nearly three years.
Nearly 83,000 passengers boarded outgoing flights in May. That was 11 times higher than May 2020, when few people were traveling because of the pandemic. The latest total is the most since 86,800 passengers boarded flights in July 2018 and is up nearly 12% from May 2019. Passenger numbers for the first five months of the year surged 59.1% from the same period last year to 263,311, but they remain down 13.5% from the first five months of 2019.
"These numbers have continued to go up this month. There have been more than 3,000 people through the security checkpoint every day since May 23 and we are averaging 3,500 so far this month," said Greg Phillips, aviation manager for the city of Colorado Springs. "While checkpoint numbers are higher than traffic numbers, I expect we will be at or above 90,000 passengers in June."
The airport hasn't boarded more than 90,000 passengers since August 2009. Traffic in June 2020 totaled just above 10,000 passengers and was nearly 80,000 in June 2019.
Much of the growth is coming from low-fare giant Southwest Airlines, which began 13 daily nonstop flights March 11 to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Southwest boarded 31,357 passengers last month, or nearly 38% of the overall total, followed by nearly 22,000 for United Airlines and nearly 17,500 for American Airlines. Southwest has boarded 73,686 passengers since beginning service to Colorado Springs.
"These numbers show that the advertising is working. More and more Colorado Springs residents are choosing to fly from the local airport rather than Denver," said Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs. "Southwest is making its presence known in the community, sponsoring events, advertising its flights and being a good community partner."
Phillips said he expects passenger numbers to continue growing through August, the final month of the summer tourism season. which also will feature the rescheduled Space Symposium. The annual event at The Broadmoor is the largest convention in Colorado Springs, typically drawing more than 14,000 participants. This year's symposium will be a hybrid online and in-person event with expected attendance of about 6,000.
"We want to prove to Southwest that as they are ready to grow, we are ready to grow with them," Phillips said.