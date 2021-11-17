Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport bounced back in October to the highest total since hitting a 16-year high in July.
The 97,967 passengers leaving on outgoing flights last month was up 4.9% from September and more than double the passenger traffic in October 2020. The October total also was up 22.6% from October 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed air travel. The five airlines serving Colorado Springs filled 77.7% of their available seats in October, up from 75.3% in October 2020 but down from 85% in October 2019.
Passenger numbers typically slump in late August and September and rebound in the final three months of the year, especially with holiday travel in November and December.
"While traffic is slow in the second half of August and all of September, we typically see a rebound in October as conferences and business travel are picking up," said Greg Phillips, aviation manager for the city of Colorado Springs. "We are expecting to see passenger numbers average 4,000 a day during the 10 days surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, so we are expecting strong numbers for November."
The November total should be helped by flights Southwest Airlines is adding to San Antonio, Texas, and Houston's William P. Hobby Airport during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays to test traveler demand. Southwest began serving Colorado Springs March 11 with 13 daily nonstop flights to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix, which made the Dallas-based, low-fare giant the airport's largest carrier in its first month of flying to the Springs.
Passenger numbers for the first 10 months of the year are up 150.9% from the same period last year to 758,165, just 6,000 fewer than the airport's forecast of 764,000 passengers for all of 2021. The 2021 year-to-date total also is up 8.7% from the same period in 2019. Airlines have filled 70.3% of their available seats so far this year, up 66.1% during the same period last year but down from 84.4% during the same period in 2019.
The strong traffic numbers have prompted Phillips to revise his forecast for this year to between 920,000 and 940,000 passengers, which would be the highest annual total since at least 2009.
With an expected increase in passenger volume during November and December, Phillips recommended travelers arrive at the airport 90 minutes to two hours before their flight is scheduled to depart, especially during peak travel periods in the early morning and lunch hour. He said waits at the airport's security checkpoint typically are less than 15 minutes but can reach 20 to 25 minutes during peak travel periods.