The return of seasonal flights to four cities by Frontier Airlines helped cut the decline in passenger numbers last month at the Colorado Springs Airport to the lowest level in 10 months, according to a new report.
Passenger totals on outbound flights in May fell 3.9% to 74,236 with a 16.8% increase by United Airlines nearly offsetting a 22% drop by Frontier. Denver-based Frontier resumed service in late April and early May to Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, San Antonio and Washington, D.C. Frontier had suspended service in August and September to those cities and four others.
Traffic numbers for the first five months of the year are off 10.8% from the same period last year to 304,323.
Airport passenger numbers have declined 10 consecutive months. The last time traffic increased was in July.