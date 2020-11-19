Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport climbed to an eight-month high in October, but still remained at less than half the level of a year earlier.
The 35,830 passengers who left on departing flights last month was down 55.2% from October 2019 but was up from September as the airport continues a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights left with 75.3% of the seats filled in October, the highest percentage of seats sold since February and up slightly from 74.4% in September.
The number of passengers on departing flights during the first 10 months of the year was down 56.7% from the same period last year to 302,209. The picture is expected to brighten dramatically in March, when Southwest Airlines is scheduled to begin 13 daily flights to five cities, doubling the seat capacity available on flights from Colorado Springs.
The airport also is offering its annual holiday parking promotion to encourage travel during the Thanksgiving and late December peak travel periods. The airport will cut the daily cost of long-term parking in half to $3.50 from Saturday through Nov. 30 and Dec. 19 to Jan. 3. To claim the discount, go the airport's website flycos.com and click on the link at the top of the page to get a coupon.