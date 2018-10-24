Passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs fell from a year earlier for a second consecutive month in September as Frontier Airlines suspended many of its seasonal flights for the winter.
The number of passengers boarding outgoing flights last month declined 1.3 percent from September 2017 to 74,840 as traffic on American, Frontier and Delta airlines all dropped, more than offsetting a 16.7 percent increase from United Airlines. Frontier suspended flights in late September to Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.
Passenger numbers also were down in August, ending a trend of gains every month that began in March 2016, a month before Frontier returned to Colorado Springs after a three-year absence. Traffic for the first three quarters of the year was still up 16.4 percent from the same period last year to 664,717 with big gains from American and Frontier more than offsetting small declines by Delta and United.