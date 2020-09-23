briefly
Colorado Springs Airport passenger numbers edge higher
The number of Colorado Springs Airport passengers on departing flights rose in August from July but still remained down 58% from a year ago, airport officials said Wednesday.
The 32,692 passengers on ongoing flights was up nearly 6,000 passengers from July and the most for any month this year since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Despite the gain, every airline reported fewer passengers from a year before. American was down only 9.6% from August 2019, while Delta, Frontier and United were off between 66% and 76% from a year earlier. Passenger traffic in the first eight months of the year is off 56.6% to 235,384.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette