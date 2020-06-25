Colorado Springs Airport (copy)

The number of Colorado Springs Airport passengers for May nearly doubled from April but was still down 90% from a year earlier as travel has been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 7,346 passengers leaving on departing flights last month was more than double the 3,656 who left during the previous month, but a fraction of the 74,236 passengers boarding departing flights in May 2019. The 165,536 passengers who boarded departing flights so far this year is down 45.6% from the same period a year earlier.

Greg Phillips, direction of aviation for the city of Colorado Springs, said passenger numbers have continued to creep higher in June but remain at about 15% of the total from a year earlier. He also said airlines continue to add to their Colorado Springs schedules, but he recommended travelers check airline websites for detailed information.

