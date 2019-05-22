Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport fell for a ninth consecutive month in April as winter flight suspensions by Frontier Airlines continued to cut the number of people on outbound flights.
The 58,774 passengers boarding departing flights was down 15.5 percent from April 2018 with traffic on Frontier down 56.1 percent to 10,763. Passenger traffic in the first four months of the year declined 14.1 percent from the same period last year to 230,087.
Frontier suspended flights to eight seasonal destinations in August and September and resumed service to four of those cities in late April and early May.