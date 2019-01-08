Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport continued to decline in November, falling 13.7 percent from November 2017 to 63,242, with much of the drop resulting from seasonal flight suspensions by Frontier Airlines.
Frontier suspended flights to four cities in August and September, resulting in a 43.2 percent drop in passengers to 12,170. Frontier will resume service to some of those cities in April and May. Delta Air Lines also reported a 13.1 percent drop, while American and United were up slightly.
Passenger numbers in the first 11 months of 2018 were up 4.2 percent to 799,373.