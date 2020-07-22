The number of passengers on departing flights from Colorado Springs Airport in June was the highest since March, but was still down 86.7% from June 2019 as travel slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10,460 passengers boarded during June was up from 7,346 in May, but a fraction of the nearly 80,000 passengers who flew from the airport in June 2019. That doesn't mean aircraft are empty — airlines filled 62.2% of the seats on outgoing flights in June.
Airlines have cut back drastically on the number of flights because of the drop in travelers.
The 175,996 passengers who flew from the airport during the first half of the year was down 54.1% from a year earlier.