The Colorado Springs Airport is again offering its holiday parking promotion — in June.
The airport will cut the price of long-term parking in half to $3.50 a day next month, typically one of the best months for air travel. The discount is automatic; no coupon will be required as had been in previous years. The promotion was last offered during the Thanksgiving and Christmas peak travel periods in 2020 and was offered for the entire months of November and December in 2017-19.
“We are thrilled to not only show appreciation to our customers, but welcome travelers back,” Greg Phillips, aviation director for the city of Colorado Springs, said Tuesday in a news release. “This promotion is a great way for our community to ease back in to travel without taking on additional parking costs, which can be a significant cost at other airports.”
The price cut comes as Southwest Airlines has launched 13 daily nonstop flights to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.