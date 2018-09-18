Briefly
Airport again offering holiday parking deal
The Colorado Springs Airport announced Tuesday that it will again offer a holiday parking promotion — 50 percent off the long-term parking rate — from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.
Travelers can claim the discount by going to the airport’s website — flycos.com — clicking on “claim your coupon” on the home page and entering their email address. The coupon will be sent to that address. The coupon can be redeemed at the parking toll booth when leaving the airport. The airport’s long-term rate is $1 an hour with a daily maximum of $6.
The airport offered free parking during the same two months of 2014 and 2015, cut the daily maximum to $1 in 2016 and offered the 50 percent off coupon last year.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette