Colorado Springs Airport traffic soared last weekend with the most people passing through the airport's Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Sunday since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the airport said Wednesday.

The surge came amid a summer of four other record high traffic days between June and August, TSA data showed.

The increase in traffic can not only be attributed to standard travel use normalizing since the pandemic, airport staff said, but also from the addition of new air carriers, more routes, increased flight frequency and larger mainline aircrafts at the airport.

While the number of people who pass through TSA are not exclusively travelers boarding planes (airport staff must also pass through TSA) 92-94% of TSA throughput traffic are passengers, airport staff said.

Recent airport data also indicated a busy summer of airport travel with June traffic hitting a 20-year record high for the month.

Leading up to this year’s peak travel season, the Colorado Springs Airport added Avelo Airlines and Sun Country Airlines to its list of carriers. Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines also added service to a broader array of destinations such as Long Beach, Calif., and Atlanta following Frontier Airlines’ departure from the airport in November.

TSA’s five busiest days at the Colorado Springs Airport since 2020 were:

1. Aug. 6, 2023 | 4,535 people

2. June 29, 2023 | 4,517 people

3. Aug. 3, 2023 | 4,440 people

4. July 23, 2023 | 4,426 people

5. July 30, 2023 | 4,345 people