Colorado Springs Airport traffic saw growth across the board in February with more travelers boarding planes than years prior.

The number of enplanements, or travelers boarding planes out of the Colorado Springs Airport, hit 72,500 in February, up 3.7% from the same month last year and 36.2% higher than 2019, a benchmark year for the airport with the addition of Southwest Airlines and prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, airport data showed.

“Recently air service at COS has grown tremendously and we’re looking forward to a strong summer with that increased service,” Greg Phillips, the airport’s director of aviation, said.

While the number of available seats offered on flights in February inched up 22 seats from the previous year, according to airport data, it was 45.4% higher than 2019.

Load factor, the fullness of each flight, was also up 2.8% from the same month last year, data showed, but down 5.9% from 2019.

Travelers can expect more flight offerings in the year ahead with the addition of Avelo Airlines‘ nonstop flight to Los Angeles and several other nonstop routes offered in 2023 such as Delta Air Lines service to Atlanta and Sun Country Airlines’ service to Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Jessica Van Dyne, The Gazette