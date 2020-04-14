The Colorado Springs Airport has been awarded a $24.3 million grant to fund operations, retain staff and remain open as part of coronavirus relief legislation enacted late last month, officials announced Tuesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to pay out $10 billion to airports nationwide, including $269.1 million to Denver International Airport, to keep airports operating after travel dropped sharply as the virus spread across the nation. Another 47 smaller airports across the state will receive $73.6 million. The funds were mostly given based on the number of outgoing passengers each airport served in 2018.
The grants are to "support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic" and resulting drop in concessions, rental car and other revenue from the pandemic, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release. The money can be spent for capital projects, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.
Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the city of Colorado Springs, said the airport already has cut expenses by shutting down most restaurants and gift shops, valet and long-term parking, and parts of the airfield to cut as much as $2.1 million from the airport's $21 million annual budget. The airport also has postponed $6 million in capital projects ranging from equipment purchases to security and information technology upgrades. The airport has about $25 million in reserves.
The number of passengers and others passing through the airport's security checkpoint through Sunday declined 93% from a daily average of 2,156 a year ago to 155 this year, Phillips said.
Frontier Airlines has sought federal approval to halt service to Colorado Springs through June 10, which is required for it to receive help under the coronavirus relief package. American Airlines has suspended flights to Chicago and Phoenix from Colorado Springs , Delta Air Lines has suspended flights to Atlanta, and United Airlines has suspended flights to Los Angeles.