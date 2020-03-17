Amid steep declines in airline passengers worldwide, Colorado Springs Airport officials are expecting flight cuts as airlines reduce schedules to save cash.

United Airlines already has cut one of its nine daily flights between Colorado Springs and Denver, prompting airport officials to ask airlines what other cuts they expect through the end of April, Colorado Springs aviation director Greg Phillips said.

"We anticipate more cuts," he said, because airlines are flying aircraft "with more open seats than they do typically."

Passenger numbers are expected to drop in coming weeks as the number of COVID-19 virus cases and deaths continues to grow in Colorado, across the nation and worldwide.

As a result, airport officials are studying whether to reduce the number of hours restaurants, gift shops and other concessionaires are required to operate. Airport concession operators are not covered by Gov. Jared Polis' order Monday to shut down all dine-in sections of restaurants and bars for 30 days to limit the spread of the virus.

The airport also is considering suspending its valet parking program to protect employees from being exposed to the virus by spending time in cars of people "who may be sick," Phillips said.

Airlines are trying to lure travelers to fly despite the virus outbreak by cutting fares sharply, some to as low as $30 for a round-trip between Colorado Springs and Las Vegas.