Colorado Springs Airport earned a $6 million grant to revamp its terminal concourse.

The airport intends to use the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) dollars to remodel hold rooms, restrooms, ceilings, windows, elevators, flooring, the PA system and more, a release from the airport said.

The modernization project will increase terminal capacity, improve terminal sustainability and enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities, replacing outdated infrastructure, the release said.

“The existing terminal opened in 1994 and has served our travelers well through the years, but it’s time and we’re excited for these upgrades,” Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the airport, said in the release. “We want to continue to improve our travelers’ experience and ensure their time at COS is stress-free, comfortable, and supports their travel needs.”

The FAA award comes from nearly $1 billion of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dedicated to improving 100 airports of all sizes across the country, according to the release.

“We want every passenger to experience the ease and convenience of COS, and with the ADA improvements in this project everyone can,” Deanna Stoddard, airport design and construction manager for the airport, said in the release. “More accessible restrooms, additional signage, and a PA system to include hearing loop technology are only a few of the ways we’re making our airport more accessible to all members of our community.”

Construction is set to begin in the summer.