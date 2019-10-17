The Colorado Springs Airport will again offer its half-price parking promotion during the holiday season, Nov. 15-Dec. 31, cutting the rate for long-term parking to 50 cents an hour and $3.50 per day.
The promotion is "a way to thank travelers for choosing" the airport and to encourage new customers, according to an airport news release. To get the half-price rate, travelers can get a coupon by clicking the "claim your coupon" link on the airport's website flyCOS.com, enter their email address and the coupon will be sent to that address.