briefly
Colorado Springs Airport cuts parking fees for holidays
The Colorado Springs Airport is again cutting long-term parking rates during the holiday season.
The airport is cutting its long-term parking rate by half to $3.50 a day from Nov. 21-30 and Dec. 19-Jan. 3. A coupon for the discount will be available on the airport’s website at flyCOS.com beginning Nov. 1.
“This has been a tough year for many and this promotion is a way to give thanks and help offset some of the costs for our hometown travelers this holiday season,” Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the city of Colorado Springs, said in a news release.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette