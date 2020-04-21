Colorado Springs-based aerospace company Amerigint Technologies has agreed to acquire Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s space-based precision optics businesses based in Danbury, Conn.
Amergint employs 100 people in Colorado Springs and Broomfield to develop telemetry equipment along with software used by military and civilian government agencies for testing, launching and operating satellites. The Raytheon unit, part of Collins Aerospace, provides electro-optical systems for national security space missions and other military uses. Online magazine Via Satellite reported the unit employs 500.
"We are thrilled to work with (Unit Vice President and General Manager) Andreas Nonnenmacher and the team at Danbury. For as long as the United States has recognized the need to observe the Earth from space, this business has delivered the technological breakthroughs to do so," Larry Hill, CEO of Amergint Technologies Holdings, said Monday in a news release. "We are proud to bring together their preeminent electro-optical capabilities with Amergint's next generation solutions for capturing, processing, transporting and exploiting mission critical data."
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but the transaction must be approved by federal regulators, Amergint said. A timetable for completing the acquisition wasn't included in the company's news release. Raytheon had to sell the precision optics business to gain federal antitrust approval for its April 3 merger with United Technologies. Amergint officials declined further comment, and a Raytheon spokeswoman did not respond to a telephone call seeking comment.
Amergint also announced Tuesday it has formed a partnership with Huntsville. Ala.-based Abaco Systems to develop an electronic warfare communications system using Abaco's hardware and Amergint's software.
Sean Conway, Randy Culver and Mark McMillen started Amergint in 2008 after they were ousted in a management shakeup at RT Logic, another aerospace company they had founded and grew to 50 employees before selling to Integral Systems in 2002. Employee-owned Amergint grew to 27 employees in the first five years and moved into expanded offices in the Briargate Business Campus in 2012 before opening a Broomfield office in 2018.
Amergint equipment has been used to test communications gear for the International Space Station made by a unit of defense giant L3Harris. The Colorado Springs company also developed software for ground stations that will be used by Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaser spacecraft. Amergint and Colorado Springs-based Braxton Technologies developed a new way for Air Force Satellite Control Network users to connect with commercial antennas.