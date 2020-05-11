Colorado Springs-based aerospace company Amergint Technologies appears to be on a bit of a buying spree.
The company announced it has made its second acquisition in less than a month by purchasing Tethers Unlimited, a Seattle-based space communications firm.
Amergint said in a news release that the deal will allow it to provide "end-to-end solutions for satellite communications and in-space services to the space market." Tethers produces software-controlled radios for satellite communications and mesh networks, robotic systems for in-space servicing and manufacturing and assembly, and advanced propulsion solutions for orbital maneuvering and orbital debris mitigation. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed and Amergint officials declined further comment.
“Joining forces with Amergint makes tremendous sense,” Tethers CEO Rob Hoyt said in the release. By combining products from both companies, the release said, Amergint can provide "flexible, affordable, secure and resilient end-to-end communications services" to the Space Force, the Air Force, the Space Development Agency, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies.
Tethers was started in 1994 by Hoyt and scienc- fiction author Robert L. Forward to develop products for cleaning up space debris and transporting people and payloads through space. The company expanded into high-performance components for small satellites, robotic assembly and fabrication technologies, navigation sensors, satellite communications systems and other advanced technologies.
Amergint agreed last month to acquire Raytheon Technologies’ space-based precision optics businesses based in Danbury, Conn. The Raytheon unit, part of Collins Aerospace, provides electro-optical systems for national security space missions and other military uses. Online magazine Via Satellite reported the unit employs 500.
Amergint employs 100 people in Colorado Springs and Broomfield to develop telemetry equipment along with software used by military and civilian government agencies for testing, launching and operating satellites. Sean Conway, Randy Culver and Mark McMillen started Amergint in 2008 after they were ousted in a management shake-up at RT Logic, another aerospace company they had founded and grew to 50 employees before selling to Integral Systems in 2002.