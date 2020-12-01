Sports wagering in Colorado inched higher during October, setting a record for the sixth consecutive month, the Colorado Department of Revenue reported Monday.
Betting on pro football, baseball and college football added up to more than $100 million last month, more than half of the $210.7 million overall total. The October tally was up just 1.5% from September, but the big winners were the sportsbooks and the state of Colorado, which both netted more money from gamblers than they had in the previous five months combined. The amount casinos kept after paying winners more than tripled to $9.64 million and state taxes on betting grew nearly 12 times from September's total to $824,700.
"October's data shows that Colorado's market is able to thrive even as the sports schedule normalizes and able to overcome a local team struggling, such as the Denver Broncos," said Jessica Welman, an analyst for PlayColorado, a news, research and analysis website for the betting industry. "Colorado remains a major player in the U.S. market, with perhaps the most competitive market for operators."
Estimates obtained by PlayColorado from Eilers and Krejcik, a California-based gaming industry research firm, show DraftKings and FanDuel are dominating the Colorado betting market, generating 84% of Colorado's sports wagering revenue since betting was legalized May 1. DraftKings has 46% of the market, while FanDuel has 38%. Fourteen other online operators and 11 other retail sportsbooks are licensed in the state.