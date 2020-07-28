Wildwood Casino sportsbook

Courtesy Wildwood Casino

Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in the Wildwood Casino has been renovated and upgraded to house what will be the first sportsbook operation in Cripple Creek. While sports betting has been legal in Colorado since May 1, casinos remained closed until June 15 and have focused instead on offering online betting through mobile applications rather than building out sportsbook operations inside casinos.

 Courtesy Wildwood Casino

Despite a dearth of sporting events on which to bet, the amount wagered in Colorado on sports in June jumped nearly 49% from the first month of betting in May to $38.1 million, the Colorado Department of Revenue reported Tuesday.

How Colorado sports gambling exploded with $25.6 million in May wagers — without sports | Paul Klee

Nearly a fourth of the total was bet on table tennis, with soccer and golf making up another 20%. Baseball, basketball and pro football combined generated less than $1.8 million in betting, while combination wagers, or parlays, totaled $4.67 million. The bets were made through six online operators and one retail sportsbook and generated $217,023 in taxes.

Cripple Creek casinos report strong first month after reopening

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments