Despite a dearth of sporting events on which to bet, the amount wagered in Colorado on sports in June jumped nearly 49% from the first month of betting in May to $38.1 million, the Colorado Department of Revenue reported Tuesday.
Nearly a fourth of the total was bet on table tennis, with soccer and golf making up another 20%. Baseball, basketball and pro football combined generated less than $1.8 million in betting, while combination wagers, or parlays, totaled $4.67 million. The bets were made through six online operators and one retail sportsbook and generated $217,023 in taxes.