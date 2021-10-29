The start of the pro football season, including a 3-0 start for the Denver Broncos, helped lift Colorado sports betting to a record $408.3 million in September, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported Friday.
Last month's total was nearly double the total from either the month before or the year before. It beat the previous record set in January, during the NFL playoffs, by more than $80 million.
Nearly a third of the September total, $125.8 million, was bet on NFL football, which opened its regular season Sept. 9 . The Broncos were undefeated in September but haven't won a game since.
"NFL betting was by far the driver in the month," Ian St. Clair, an analyst for Play Colorado, which tracks regulated gaming in Colorado, wrote in a commentary posted Friday. "The 3-0 start for the Denver Broncos certainly didn't hurt that number, but now that the team has regressed and is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, whether that impacts interest will be incredibly fascinating."
The other top sports last month were pro baseball with $68.7 million in bets, college football with $46.9 million in wagers, pro basketball with $16.3 million in bets and tennis with $16.3 million in wagers. Other sports attracted $71.7 million in bets and parlays and combination bets generated $62.5 million. Pro basketball and hockey both started their regular seasons in October and likely attracted more betting interest this month.
Of the $408.3 million wagered, sports books paid out $385.7 million to betters, or 94.4%. However, the state's 26 sports books ended up with just $1.82 million of what was left because they gave away nearly $20 million in free bets to entice potential customers to download their mobile applications. That meant the state collected just $483,047 in taxes last month, down a third from August and the lowest monthly total since March.
Colorado voters legalized sports betting by approving Proposition DD in November 2019 with wagering beginning six months later in May 2020. Since then, Colorado bettors have wagered more than $3.6 billion. Colorado sports books pay a 10% tax on what they keep after paying winners and subtracting free bets; those funds are set aside for Colorado water projects.
Casinos remain the biggest revenue generators from legal gambling. Colorado's 33 casinos took in $963.1 million in bets on slot machines, blackjack, poker and other table games in September, including $196.9 million from 12 casinos in Cripple Creek. The statewide total for last month was down 6.2% from August but up nearly 20% from September 2020. Casinos statewide kept $86.9 million in September after paying winners and paid $12.1 million in state taxes, which fund historic preservation.