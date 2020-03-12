Lemonade stand, check. Selling trendy merchandise like stretchy wrist bands and T-shirts to classmates, check. Buying and reselling cool shoes online, check.
Gaheris Owen has been all about business since he can remember. Now, the Fountain-Fort Carson High School junior has a title that’s a testament to that passion: state champion in financial consulting.
He won the top honor at the DECA Colorado State Career Development Conference held recently at The Broadmoor.
More than 3,200 students competed in some 50 marketing- and business-related events, from apparel to sports and entertainment to tourism and restaurant management.
Along with a trophy and bragging rights, Gaheris will head to DECA’s international conference in Nashville, Tenn., next month to challenge other state champions. DECA is an international, business-focused curriculum that prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
“It was a real shock,” Gaheris said of his accomplishment. He placed eighth at the state level last year and this year qualified for state at the district meet as an alternate.
His teacher, DECA advisor Mike Patti, wasn’t too surprised, though. Along with playing football and soccer, competing on the swim team and doing Boy Scout activities, Gaheris had been preparing for DECA contests for about six months. Flash cards became his friends, as he studied different aspects of finance.
“I noticed the improvement from his test scores,” Patti said. “I knew he’d been putting a lot of effort into it.”
Gaheris also turned to his dad, Keith Owen, who happens to be the superintendent of Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, for help with his weak area: people skills.
“He meets with a lot people, so he showed me how he does it,” Gaheris said, adding that being the superintendent’s son has no benefits except being among the first to know when there’s a snow day.
DECA, in the form of an elective class at Fountain-Fort Carson High and a club of about 150 members, prepares “emerging leaders and entrepreneurs” with hands-on projects.
Students create plans for school-based enterprises, run a student store with apparel and other items, operate a concession stand at athletic events, and learn project management and other skills.
“I wanted something that related to the real world,” Gaheris said about why he enrolled in his first DECA class last school year.
“I like how you need to form relationships with people and be business-minded,” he said.
For the state competition, Gaheris took a test and led a 15-minute presentation in which he assumes the role of a financial consultant and meets with a prospective client about online customization tools for banking and portfolio management.
Gaheris’ strategy was to create his own bank, instead of co-opting an existing name and structure. He also invented innovative online features, such as virtual credit cards that reward users with stock options.
And he came up with a virtual money-sharing application that improves on the existing Paypal with universal currency that would be accepted around the globe.
“I use Paypal a lot, and there are some things I don’t like about it,” Gaheris said. “I wondered how I could make it better.”
DECA has taught Gaheris, who wants to study business in college, that the field is not just about numbers and formulas and plans.
“Business is so person-to-person,” he said. “It’s taught me how human business is. You’ve got to relate to the people you work with. You need to put work into your people skills.”
Gaheris’ win is thought to be the first state DECA champion at Fountain-Fort Carson D-8, said district spokeswoman Christy McGee.
