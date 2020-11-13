The owners of C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, the Castle Rock restaurant that defied Colorado's safer-at-home rule on Mother's Day, are shutting down their Colorado Springs location permanently as tighter health restrictions go into effect in El Paso County.
The restaurant's owners, Jesse and April Arellano, announced the shutdown of their Castle Rock location in July citing financial hardship as the reason for closing but intended to keep their Colorado Springs restaurant at 162 Tracker Drive running.
"So many small businesses have closed including our Castle Rock location, where we started. Now our Colorado Springs store will be closing this Sunday, November 15th," the Arellanos wrote on Facebook.
The state health department shut down the Castle Rock café after a video of the packed eatery received national attention. Gov. Jared Polis said that C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen's restaurant license would be revoked “indefinitely” and “probably for 30 days,” according to The Gazette's reporting in May.
"We take the laws of our state seriously," Polis said during a news conference after the incident. "As citizens and residents we don't have to agree with every law ... We don't have the ability to violate laws and threaten others."
The Arellanos' Facebook post blamed Polis and health restrictions for the collapse of small businesses.
They also said they see the closure as a next chapter of their business, not the end of it.