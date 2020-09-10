State officials announced Thursday they have removed more than 48,000 fraudulent claims from first-time unemployment claim filing totals for six weeks in July and August under a new program for self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers.
That's more than three-fourths of the claims filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program between July 18 and August 22. Claims under the program more than tripled from 4,744 during the week ended July 11 to 16,417 during the week ended Aug. 22, increasing in five of the six weeks.
Fraudulent claim filings in the PUA program, most stemming from identity theft, have been a nationwide problem; state officials created a special unit last month to find and prevent such claims. Cher Roybal Haavind, deputy director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has said the PUA program is more prone to fraud because employers don't verify employment or pay as they do with claims from payroll workers who receive traditional unemployment benefits. The department has installed 18 fraud detection triggers since mid-June in its online system for PUA claims, which it estimates has prevented up to $1 billion in fraudulent payments.
As a result of the state's revisions and new steps to subtract out fraudulent claims in the PUA program, the totals for the weeks ended Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 fell to the lowest levels since the program began in late April. Claims under the PUA program were just 3,253 in the week ended Aug. 29 and 2,216 in the week ended Sept. 5. Claims from payroll workers rose 2.4% from the previous week to 5,974 in the week ended Sept. 5, but remained below 6,000 for a second consecutive week. Total claims in both programs for the week ended Sept. 5 were down 9.9% from the previous week to 8,190.
Since mid-March, the department has received 548,593 claims and 156,589 PUA claims for an overall total of 705,182 claims.
In the Colorado Springs area, first-time claims from payroll workers in the week ended Aug. 22 fell 4.5% to 850. Claims from those area workers total 57,594 since mid-March.
The state agency also said it paid $60.5 million in unemployment benefits for the week ended Sept. 5, the lowest weekly total since April 4. Payments since March 29 total more than $4.8 billion, which includes federal funded benefits under the PUA program, an extra $600 a week in benefits that expired in July and a 13-week extension of benefits. Colorado has borrowed $171.8 million through Tuesday from the federal government to continue paying benefits after its unemployment benefits fund ran out of money last month.