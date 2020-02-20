Colorado gaming regulators approved rules Thursday for sports wagering and licenses for seven casinos to offer betting, paving the way for state residents to place wagers on sporting events May 1.
The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission approved nine rules and master licenses for the Brass Ass, Double Eagle, McGills and Midnight Rose casinos in Cripple Creek, the Dostal Alley Casino in Central City and the Monarch and Saratoga casinos in Black Hawk. Operators of the sports books in the casinos must still get licenses to operate within the casinos and offer online wagering under the casino's brand. Each Colorado casino can have a sports book on site and three online sites.
The rules define sporting contests on which bets can be taken, including professional, college, Olympic sports, motor sports and electronic sports, but not high school or club-level sports, or bets on performances by individual college players. The rules also bar bets from people under 21, from bettors outside Colorado and from players, coaches, referees or others on events in which they are participating.
The rest of the rules set out the powers of the commission and director of the Colorado Division of Gaming; taxes and fees that casinos and sports book operators pay; security, internal control and reporting requirements; establishing a way for an independent monitoring organization to collect betting data and use it to detect suspicious betting activity; and ways to enforce the rules and discipline those who break them.
The rules were developed in December and January by five working groups that include 77 representatives from casinos, sports books, sports teams and leagues, law firms, consultants, trade groups and others.
Colorado voters approved Proposition DD in November to legalize sports gambling in Colorado. Sports wagering is legal in 15 states and in Washington, D.C. Illinois is expected to begin legal wagering in March; Michigan, Montana and Tennessee also have legalized sports betting but haven't set a start date.