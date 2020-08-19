DENVER — A realtor who has been with RE/MAX for nearly 50 years has been fired for removing Black Lives Matter signs in an affluent neighborhood where she sells homes.
Denice Reich has been a prominent real estate agent in Denver for decades, and has worked for RE/MAX since 1973, specializing in luxury homes.
Posts on the Hilltop neighborhood’s NextDoor accused Reich of taking Black Lives Matter signs, prompting RE/MAX Alliance Owner Chad Ochsner to make the decision to terminate her on Aug. 3.
Ochsner confirmed the decision to 9News.