A hypothetical Fort Collins-to-Pueblo passenger rail line could see nearly 3 million riders per year, according to modeling projections for the Southwest Chief And Front Range Passenger Rail Commission.
“Demand is highest for commuters, but there’s also substantial demand for recreation and special events,” noted the presentation late last week. The model anticipated that seven out of 10 riders would travel the rail route for work, with usage highest on the segment from Denver Union Station northward.
“We really do believe that the Front Range ... is ripe for this,” said Ray Lang, Amtrak’s senior director for national state relations, according to Colorado Public Radio. “It is an area that we’ve identified that we want to grow service, corridor service, in.”
The 191-mile route would be longer than other peer systems, and the average weekday ridership in Colorado would most closely resemble the South Shore line in Chicago and the Capitol Corridor in California between San Jose and Sacramento. The forecast assumes that Colorado would have 25 trains per day in each direction and 14 stations.
The model envisions that the railway would reduce vehicle travel in the state by 210,000 miles each weekday. That would save the state roughly 94 tons of greenhouse gas emissions daily, officials said.
Plans for the rail line have yet to be finalized, CPR reported. But the model is a key step toward building the line.
The future of the railway is contingent on state and federal funding. Still, Amtrak says it is committed to a new route along the Front Range, according to Lang.
