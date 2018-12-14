Colorado’s new vehicle sales in September were up 3.8 percent from a year ago, but not enough to make up for declining sales earlier in the year, according to a report from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.
Colorado dealers sold 22,404 new cars, sport-utility vehicles and trucks in September, up from 21,584 in September 2017. Sales for the third quarter also were up 3.4 percent from the same quarter a year ago to 60,743. However, sales in the first nine months of the year were down 0.8 percent from the same period in 2017 to 157,734.
The decline in vehicle sales was due primarily to a drop in car sales versus trucks and SUVs, mirroring a nationwide trend that prompted General Motors’ controversial decision to close several U.S. plants to retool its production to reflect changing consumer tastes.
The decision has drawn the wrath of President Donald Trump, who has threatened to retaliate against the car company for closing plants in Michigan and Ohio, two battleground states in which he promised to bring back manufacturing jobs.
Car sales locally were down 14.7 percent from the same period a year ago. That drop more than offset a 4.9 percent increase in new light truck sales. Non-luxury sport-utility vehicles, pickups and vans now make up about two-thirds of all new vehicle sales with small cars making up just 13 percent of the market.
“This report highlights how Colorado consumers prefer SUVs, pickups and crossover vehicles, which kept new car and light truck registrations in positive territory” for September, said Tim Jackson, president of the dealer group. “Colorado continues to benefit from high consumer confidence and low unemployment numbers. Meanwhile, it appears rising interest rates, elevated fuel prices and an increased supply of late-model used vehicles may be a factor in the state’s year-to-date” numbers.
The association bases its vehicle sales numbers on new vehicle registered with the state of Colorado through county clerks’ offices. That data had been unavailable since July, when the Colorado Department of Revenue started using a new software system to process transactions that no longer generated the information used by the group. The association now gets sales data from information giant IHS, but county level data is not yet available from the group.