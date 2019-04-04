Colorado’s new vehicle market slowed in February but remained ahead of last year’s performance for the first two months of the year, according to a report from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.
The number of new vehicles registered statewide in February fell 3.1 percent from February 2018 to 14,573, with passenger car numbers down 16.2 percent and light trucks up less than 1 percent. Among top-selling brands, registrations in February were down for Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Jeep and Toyota, compared to a year earlier.
Despite the drop, registrations for the first two months of the year were up 2.5 percent from the same period in 2018 to 31,960, with a 4.8 percent increase in light-truck registrations more than offsetting a 5.7 percent decline in new passenger car registrations. Much of the gain in light trucks came from sport-utility vehicles, which are classified as light trucks.
“Consumers statewide are benefiting from the state’s strong economic conditions in wage growth and consumer confidence,” said dealer association President Tim Jackson. However, he warned that higher vehicle prices and interest rates, now at the highest levels in a decade at 6.26 percent, may soon trigger a slowdown in sales.
Registration numbers tend to lag sales by about two months since buyers have 60 days to register a new vehicle. Due to a change in the software system used by the Colorado Department of Revenue to process transactions, county-level data is no longer available.
