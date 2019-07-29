The new car and truck market in Colorado continued slowing for a fifth consecutive month in June as consumers keep their vehicles longer amid higher prices for a replacement.
The number of new vehicles registered statewide last month fell 3.4% from June 2018 — to 17,071 — as car registrations declined 12.8% and light truck numbers were down by 0.4%, according to a report from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. June registration numbers were down for six of the top-selling makes, with only Subaru posting a small gain from a year earlier.
Registrations for the first half of the year dropped 3.3% from the same period last year — to 96,690 — with car numbers down 11.7% and truck registrations off 0.9%. That decline is slightly larger than the nationwide total, which was down 1.9% to 8.67 million vehicles, although the nationwide number is larger when fleet transactions are excluded.
Tim Jackson, president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, said Monday in a news release that the registration decline so far this year was anticipated. The release cited higher vehicle prices and consumers keeping vehicles longer due to improved durability. Jackson said he is hopeful a interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this week will help offset higher prices and boost new vehicle sales.
Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of dealer operations for Phil Long Dealerships, said consumers may be keeping vehicles longer because they financed them over a longer period — six or seven years in some cases — to lower their monthly payment. Sales of new vehicles for the group, the largest in the Colorado Springs area, are off so far this year by nearly 10%, while used vehicle sales are up about 1%.
“New vehicle sales are still very healthy, but they are off from the record totals of the past few years,” Shaughnessy said. “As rates have crept higher, people are financing their vehicles over longer periods and that has lengthened the trade-in cycle.”
In the meantime, it appears Colorado consumers are turning to late-model (less than 7 years old) used vehicles. Registrations of used vehicles in May were up 8.5% from May 2018, and for the first five months of the year have increased 10.8% — to 115,746 vehicles — the association reported.
Registrations tend to lag sales by up to two months, since buyers have 60 days to register a new vehicle. The data include only retail vehicle registrations; fleet transactions are excluded. Due to a change in the Colorado Department of Revenue’s software system to process transaction, county data are not yet available.
