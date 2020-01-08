New vehicle registrations in the state rose in November for only the second time in 2019, up 0.8% from November 2018, according to data from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.
Statewide registrations totaled 18,984, up 143 vehicles from the previous November, the first monthly gain since August, according to a report from the dealer trade group. A 5.6% increase in light truck registrations, which include sport utility vehicles, more than offset a 17.4% drop in passenger car registrations. Registrations of vehicles from foreign manufacturers were up 6.4%, while registrations of domestically produced brands fell 7.7%.
In El Paso County, registrations in November were down 3.6% from the previous year to 2,500, according to data provided to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum by Colorado Interactive.
Registration numbers for the first 11 months of 2019 were down 3.4% from the same period in 2018 to 186,730 with registrations of light trucks down slightly and passenger car registrations down 14.9%. The statewide numbers declined more than the nationwide total for the same period, which was off 2.1% to 12.5 million, the association said.
“Colorado’s new vehicle registrations, year to date, continue to reflect the overall national slowdown in vehicle sales,” dealer association president Tim Jackson said in a news release. Higher interest rates and record-high vehicle prices squeezed some buyers and reduced nationwide sales, according to the Associated Press.
Colorado’s used car market was even stronger in October than the new car market with registrations up 15.2% to 28,302. Used vehicle registrations for the first 10 months of 2019 were up 6.3% to 242,176. The association only measures registrations of late-model used vehicles, or vehicles that are less than 7 years old.
Registrations tend to lag sales by up to two months, since buyers have up to 60 days to register a new vehicle. The data include only retail registrations; fleet transactions are excluded.
