About 3,500 unionized workers for Kaiser Permanente in Colorado, including 51 in southern Colorado, will vote between Monday and mid-September on whether to call a strike in October against the California health care giant.
Contracts between Kaiser and 11 union locals in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C., either have expired or will expire by Sept. 30. Service Employees International Union Local 105 in Denver represents Kaiser's unionized Colorado workers.
Kaiser operates four medical offices, employing a total of 150 people, in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.