Jobless claims fell for the eighth straight week to a new low for the year, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday.
New regular jobless claims dropped sharply as 6,718 were filed for the week ending April 17, a 25% slide from the prior week’s total of 8,927. It was, by far, the lowest total of new jobless claims in 2021.
New claims filed by self-employed, contract or “gig” workers stood at 1,310 for the week ended April 17, almost half the new claims filed by that group the prior week. Those workers are covered by the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.
The total number of new claims for payroll and PUA-eligible workers was 8,028, a strong 28% drop from the total new employment claims filed the week of April 10.
CDLE reports that 1,183,542 total claims have been filed since March 2020 and that $8.87 billion in claims have been paid.