While the number of new state jobless claims seems to have leveled off, the numbers are still trending downward, according to a report Thursday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Unemployed Coloradans filed 4,395 new regular claims for the week ending May 8, down 77 from the previous week, the department said. First-time claims have declined for 11 consecutive weeks and are at the lowest level since March 14, 2020, as the pandemic was taking hold.
Contract or self-employed workers filed 616 new claims last week under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. That’s just two less than the previous week.
The total number of new claims for payroll and PUA-eligible workers fell less than 2% from the prior week’s total of 5,090 claims.
The number of continuing claims filed for the week ended May 1 declined 2% from the previous week to 192,830. The department credited much of the drop to its fraud-prevention efforts with vendor ID.ME.
The department required 1.65 million claimants to verify their identities through ID.ME, but just 200,666 have been verified. ID.ME officials suspect the rest are fraudulent claims.
“The majority of claimants referred to ID.me are not even attempting the process,” a CDLE spokeswoman said via email May 8. “We finished reaching out to all active continuing claimants last week.”
“We are aware that some legitimate claimants will experience a hold (on unemployment benefits) after completing ID.me, and we continue to explore and implement ways to streamline the investigation process while remaining fiscally responsible,” Joe Barela, the department’s executive director, said Thursday in a statement.
“The significant decline in initial claims is not due to the small population of legitimate claimants experiencing tech issues with ID.me,” he said. “We’re seeing a decline because ID.me is stopping criminals from attacking Colorado’s unemployment system.”
The department reports that $9.2 billion in claims have been paid since March 2020.
March’s unemployment rate stood at 6.4%, unchanged from February but down from 6.6% in January. Colorado’s unemployment rate remains above the 6% national rate.