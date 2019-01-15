The Colorado Institute for Social Impact is seeking nominations for its annual Prism Awards that will be presented March 8 at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.
Nominations for Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Entrepreneur of the Year and Social Impact Startup of the Year are due Feb. 4 with judging by region — Northern Colorado, Southern Colorado and Western Colorado. For more information or to submit a nomination go to ci4si.org/prism-awards-2019.
The awards are sponsored by Vectra Bank.